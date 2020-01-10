Meghan Markle, Prince Harry Give Followers Instagram Update Amid Royal Turmoil

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s Instagram account, Sussex Royal, has remained active in the days after they announced their intention to step back from their position as “senior” members of the royal family.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex posted about their visit to The Hubb Community Kitchen earlier this week, sharing notes and photos from their stop.

“The Duke and Duchess were so happy to reconnect with the women and hear about the projects they continue to develop to help those in their community and beyond,” the caption read. “The Hubb continues to work with local organisations to build hope, bring comfort and provide not simply a warm meal, but with it, a sense of togetherness.”

Meghan previously worked with the women, who are all victims of the disastrous 2017 Grenfell Tower fire, and she wrote the forward for their cookbook, “Together: Our Community Kitchen.”

Kensington Palace revealed in September 2018 that the Duchess of Sussex had secretly been working with the group for months.

The new Instagram photos show Meghan hugging the women and the duke and duchess sitting down for what looks like a meal with the group.

Meghan and Harry’s Instagram account has stayed active in the days since they announced their hopeful new role within the royal family. The Sussex Royal account commented on a post from Kensington Palace on Thursday that wished Kate Middleton a happy 38th birthday.

The comment caused a bit of a stir, as Prince William and Prince Charles have not yet publicly responded to Meghan and Harry’s announcement about their roles, hopeful financial independence and decision to split time between North America and the U.K.

Buckingham Palace responded to the news with a terse response on Wednesday, hours after the Sussexes' bombshell statement. "Discussions with The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are at an early stage," the palace said. "We understand their desire to take a different approach, but these are complicated issues that will take time to work through."