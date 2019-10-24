Meghan Markle And Prince Harry Are 'Bruised And Vulnerable,' Journalist Says

Journalist Tom Bradby, whose interviews led the Duke and Duchess of Sussex to talk about their struggles as royals, spoke about his sessions with the couple during an appearance on ABC’s “Good Morning America” on Wednesday.

Bradby said he knew before the filming that “everything wasn’t entirely rosy behind the scenes” for the royal couple, as he said he speaks to Harry regularly.

“The reality I found was just a couple that seemed a bit bruised and vulnerable,” Bradby said.

Chris Jackson via Getty Images The Duke and Duchess of Sussex attend a Creative Industries and Business Reception on Oct. 2 in Johannesburg, South Africa.

“I’d seen them obviously before we left and had a pretty long chat, and so I formed a certain view there,” he added, referring to the interviews that were conducted during the couple’s tour of Africa that concluded earlier this month. “And I speak to Harry relatively often and have done over the years, so, as I said, I knew that things weren’t entirely brilliant behind the scenes, but it sort of built as the tour went on really.”

Harry spoke in the documentary about his difficulties following in his late mother’s footsteps, and the pain he feels when he hears a camera click or sees a flash, as it reminds him of her death. He also addressed rumors of a rift with his brother, Prince William.

Meghan talked about the mental health struggles she faces because of the media, in addition to the pressures of being a new wife and mother, and looked close to tears at some points during the interviews with Bradby.

Chris Jackson via Getty Images The Duke of Sussex speaks during a visit a township to learn about Youth Employment Services on Oct 2 in Johannesburg.

“If this documentary has an outcome, I do hope that it’s that everyone, perhaps including them, takes a really deep breath and maybe thinks really hard about how the future may play out,” Bradby said.

Subscribe to HuffPost’s Watching the Royals newsletter for all things Windsor (and beyond).