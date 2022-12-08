What's Hot

Jennifer Lawrence Gets Roasted On Twitter For Saying She’s The First Woman To Lead An Action Film

Trump Apologists Have Found Scapegoat For Midterms Fail: RNC Chair Ronna McDaniel

Why Netflix Is Facing Backlash For Its 'Harry & Meghan' Trailer

An 88-Year First: Democrats Defend All Their Senate Seats While Holding White House

Ex-Border Patrol Agent Convicted Of Killing 4 Women In Texas

'Wednesday' Gets Backlash After Jenna Ortega Says She Shot Crowded Scene With COVID

Jimmy Kimmel Names GOP's 'Dummy Of The Day' And Doesn't Hold Back

Opinion: Deion Sanders Was An HBCU God, Until He Wanted To Be Human Again

Brendan Fraser Shocked To Discover Adam Sandler Threatened To Quit A Movie For Him

Theranos' Sunny Balwani Sentenced To Almost 13 Years In Prison

GOP Governor Digs Into The 'Cost' Of A Trump Endorsement

Khloé Kardashian Suffers Wardrobe Malfunction At People's Choice Awards

Entertainment
NetflixInstagramPrince Harrymeghan markle royal family

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry Reveal They Met Because Of A Video On Instagram

A modern royal love story, indeed.
Carly Ledbetter

Senior Reporter, HuffPost

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry officially confirmed in their new Netflix series that the two met over Instagram.

In the first of the three episodes released Thursday, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex walked viewers through their initial introduction, and gave more insight into the early days of their courtship.

“Meghan and I met over Instagram,” the prince said. “I was scrolling through my feed and someone who was a friend had this video of the two of them ― it was like a Snapchat,” Harry said, as the two added that the video had a dog ear filter over it.

“That was the first thing,” Harry said, “I was like ‘Who is that?’”

“It is ridiculous!” Meghan said, laughing.

The Duke of Sussex then reached out to the friend to set up something with the “Suits” actor.

A still of the couple shared in their new docuseries, "Harry & Meghan."
A still of the couple shared in their new docuseries, "Harry & Meghan."
Netflix

Netflix superimposed emails of the correspondence over footage, as Meghan explained how the next steps unfurled.

“He had a list, apparently, of what he was looking for,” Meghan said, turning to her husband. “An extensive list.”

“Let’s not go there,” he said in the interview. “Not sharing the list.”

To kick off the first episode of the series, Netflix said that the episodes are “a firsthand account of Harry & Meghan’s story told with never before seen personal archive.”

It adds that “Members of the Royal Family declined to comment on the content in this series.”

More revelations from Netflix’s “Harry & Meghan:”

Go To Homepage

Before You Go

Carly Ledbetter - Senior Reporter, HuffPost

Senior Reporter, HuffPost

Popular in the Community