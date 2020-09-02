The Duke and Duchess of Sussex signed a massive, multi-year deal with the streaming company, which will see the royal couple producing everything from scripted series and documentaries to features and children’s programming. The New York Times was the first to break the news on Wednesday.

The deal will also feature some of the work that the couple’s new non-profit, Archewell, will be working on.

We may even get to see the couple in front of the camera for some documentary work (like Harry’s recent appearance on the Netflix doc, “Rising Phoenix.” But the Duchess of Sussex, who previously starred as Rachel Zane in the hit FX series, “Suits,” will not be making a return to acting.

“Our focus will be on creating content that informs but also gives hope,” the couple told the Times in a statement. “As new parents, making inspirational family programming is also important to us.”

“We’re incredibly proud they have chosen Netflix as their creative home and are excited about telling stories with them that can help build resilience and increase understanding for audiences everywhere,” the streaming service’s co-chief executive and chief content officer, Ted Sarandos, told the Times.

This is a developing story.

