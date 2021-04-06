Prince Harry And Meghan Markle's First Netflix Series Is On Its Way

Get your popcorn ready.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s Archewell Productions announced its first Netflix docu-series on Tuesday, called “Heart of Invictus.”

The show will follow veterans who are competing in the Duke of Sussex’s Invictus Games as they train for Invictus Games The Hague, which will take place in 2022. Harry founded the games, which are a Paralympic-style multisport event for wounded service people, in 2014.

“This series will give communities around the world a window into the moving and uplifting stories of these competitors on their path to the Netherlands next year,” Prince Harry said in a release shared with HuffPost.

“As Archewell Productions’ first series with Netflix, in partnership with the Invictus Games Foundation, I couldn’t be more excited for the journey ahead or prouder of the Invictus community for continuously inspiring global healing, human potential and continued service,” he added.

Samir Hussein via Getty Images The Duke and Duchess of Sussex attend the Jaguar Land Rover Driving Challenge at the Invictus Games on Oct. 20, 2018, in Sydney, Australia.

Both Harry and the Invictus Games Foundation are listed as executive producers for the series, which is helmed by director Orlando von Einsiedel and producer Joanna Natasegara. The statement provided by Netflix says that the show “will provide significant funding to the organization.”

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex announced they signed a massive multiyear deal with Netflix in September 2020, just months after revealing their intention to step back as working members of the royal family in January.

The couple said that they wanted to create “content that informs but also gives hope” at the time, something reflected in the recent Netflix news, which said that “Heart of Invictus” would “reveal powerful stories of resilience and hope.”

Ted Sarandos, co-CEO and chief content officer of Netflix, said Tuesday that Harry, Meghan and their Archewell Productions team are “building an ambitious slate that reflects the values and causes they hold dear.”

“From the moment I met them, it’s been clear that the Invictus Games hold a very special place in their hearts, and I couldn’t be happier that their first series for Netflix will showcase that for the world in a way never seen before,” Sarandos said.