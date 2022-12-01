Meghan Markle, Prince Harry Talk About High Stakes In Bombshell Trailer For First Netflix Series

Netflix

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s first Netflix project is finally here, over two years after the couple signed a deal with the streaming giant.

Netflix on Thursday revealed that the new docuseries is titled “Harry & Meghan.”

Why did you want to make this documentary?” a voice says at the beginning of the trailer.

“No one sees what happens behind closed doors,” Harry answers, as never-before-seen, personal photos of the duke and duchess are shown. “I had to do everything I could to protect my family.”

“When the stakes are this high, doesn’t it make sense to hear our story from us?” Meghan adds.

"Harry & Meghan. A Netflix Global Event. Coming soon, only on Netflix."

Netflix also shared two personal black-and-white photos of the couple that are shown in the trailer.

And while the doc is coming out soon ― just weeks after the fifth season of Netflix’s crown jewel, “The Crown” ― the streaming giant didn’t give an exact date.

The timing of the trailer is particularly notable because it comes a day after the Prince and Princess of Wales landed in the U.S. for a three-day trip to Boston centered around Prince William’s Earthshot Prize.

Perhaps in anticipation of the documentary’s timing, a palace source previously told HuffPost that Prince William and Kate Middleton “won’t be distracted by other things this week,” as the two were focusing solely on their visit to Boston and the awards.

Just a few weeks after the reported release of the doc, which is expected to come out next week, is Prince Harry’s memoir, “Spare.” His book is set for release on Jan. 10.

Still to come from Netflix and the couple’s Archewell Productions is a docuseries called “Heart of Invictus.”

The project, which was first announced in April 2021, will focus on veterans preparing for the Invictus Games The Hague, which took place in 2022. Harry will appear on-camera for the series, a rep for the couple confirmed to HuffPost at the time.

The couple’s Archewell Productions was once developing an animated series for Netflix, called “Pearl,” though it was canceled in May.