Meghan Markle and Prince Harry took New York City by storm last week.
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex made their first joint public appearances together since welcoming their daughter, Lilibet “Lili” Diana Mountbatten-Windsor, in June.
The whirlwind trip also marked the couple’s first major tour of events in the United States since moving to California in March 2020.
The royals were greeted by adoring supporters and a bevy of press on Thursday during their first stop at the National Sept. 11 Memorial & Museum, where they met with New York Gov. Kathy Hochul and New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio, as well as de Blasio’s wife, Chirlane McCray, and the couple’s son, Dante de Blasio. The group toured the One World Observatory together.
The royals also separately paid tribute to the victims of the Sept. 11 attacks and then visited the museum.
Later that day, the couple joined forces with the World Health Organization to bring together influential leaders for a roundtable calling for global vaccine equity.
The duke and duchess on Friday stopped by P.S. 123 Mahalia Jackson in Harlem, where Meghan read her new kids book, “The Bench,” to schoolchildren.
The couple’s foundation, Archewell, donated a washer and dryer to the school for washing the kids’ uniforms, according to NY1, and stocked the school’s pantry.
The royals also dined at Melba Wilson’s famed Harlem comfort food restaurant ― aptly called Melba’s ― where the two met with Wilson and pledged a $25,000 donation for the restaurant’s COVID-19 relief fund.
Over the weekend, Harry and Meghan met with U.N. Deputy Secretary-General Amina Mohammed at the United Nations. The group discussed climate issues, women’s economic empowerment, mental health, youth engagement and vaccine equity, Mohammed said in a tweet on Saturday.
On Saturday afternoon, the Sussexes appeared onstage together at the Global Citizen Live concert in Central Park to continue advocating for vaccine equity.
Take a look at all of Meghan and Harry’s appearances below:
