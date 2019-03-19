Meghan Markle and Prince Harry paid their respects to the victims of the New Zealand mass shooting that left at least 50 people dead.
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex brought flowers to the New Zealand House in London on Tuesday. They also signed a book of condolences.
The royal family condemned the terror attack shortly after the shootings at two mosques in Christchurch, New Zealand, last Friday.
“Our hearts go out to the families and friends of the people who lost their lives in the devastating attack in Christchurch,” says a statement issued by Kensington Palace on behalf of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and Duke and Duchess of Sussex.
“No person should ever have to fear attending a sacred place of worship,” the statement continued. “This senseless attack is an affront to the people of Christchurch and New Zealand, and the broader Muslim community.”
“It is a horrifying assault on a way of life that embodies decency, community, and friendship. We know that from this devastation and deep mourning, the people of New Zealand will unite to show that such evil can never defeat compassion and tolerance.”
Queen Elizabeth II, Prince Philip, Prince Charles and Camila, Duchess of Cornwall issued their own statements also speaking out against the shootings.
Harry and Meghan recently visited New Zealand during a royal tour that also included Australia, Fiji and Tonga in October.
Though they did not visit Christchurch, the duke and duchess did make stops in Auckland and Wellington, New Zealand.