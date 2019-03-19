Meghan Markle and Prince Harry paid their respects to the victims of the New Zealand mass shooting that left at least 50 people dead.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex brought flowers to the New Zealand House in London on Tuesday. They also signed a book of condolences.

The royal family condemned the terror attack shortly after the shootings at two mosques in Christchurch, New Zealand, last Friday.

Mark Cuthbert via Getty Images Meghan, Duchess of Sussex and Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex sign a book of condolences on behalf of the Royal Family at New Zealand House on March 19, 2019, in London.

WPA Pool via Getty Images Harry leaving flowers outside the house as Meghan looks on.

“Our hearts go out to the families and friends of the people who lost their lives in the devastating attack in Christchurch,” says a statement issued by Kensington Palace on behalf of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

“No person should ever have to fear attending a sacred place of worship,” the statement continued. “This senseless attack is an affront to the people of Christchurch and New Zealand, and the broader Muslim community.”

“It is a horrifying assault on a way of life that embodies decency, community, and friendship. We know that from this devastation and deep mourning, the people of New Zealand will unite to show that such evil can never defeat compassion and tolerance.”

Queen Elizabeth II, Prince Philip, Prince Charles and Camila, Duchess of Cornwall issued their own statements also speaking out against the shootings.

WPA Pool via Getty Images Harry and Meghan's signatures in the book of condolences.

WPA Pool via Getty Images The former "Suits" actress in front of New Zealand House.

Mark Cuthbert via Getty Images Meghan looks up at Harry during the stop on Tuesday.

Harry and Meghan recently visited New Zealand during a royal tour that also included Australia, Fiji and Tonga in October.