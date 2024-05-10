EntertainmentPrince Harrymeghan markle Royals

Meghan Markle And Prince Harry's Nigeria Trip: Every Photo You Need To See

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex arrived in Nigeria on Friday for a whirlwind, three-day visit.
Carly Ledbetter
Senior Reporter, HuffPost

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will be in Nigeria for a three-day tour.
KOLA SULAIMON via Getty Images

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have landed in Nigeria!

The two have a busy schedule planned for their three-day visit, which began Friday with a stop by a school.

The duke and duchess visited Lightway Academy in Abuja, the capital of Nigeria. The school was kicking off a two-day mental health summit.

During the stop, Meghan said it was “a complete honor to have our first visit to Nigeria” and spoke about her own Nigerian heritage.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex visit Lightway Academy on Friday in Abuja, Nigeria. The school was kicking off a two-day mental health summit.
Andrew Esiebo via Getty Images

“We believe in you. We believe in your futures. We believe in your ability to continue to tell your stories and to just be honest with each other,” the duchess said. “There is no need to suffer in silence. Just make sure that you are taking care of yourselves, and that begins with your mental health by really talking about whatever’s coming up for you.”

After the school visit, the Sussexes are set to meet with Gen. Christopher Musa, Nigeria’s chief of defence staff. Musa invited both Harry and Meghan to Nigeria.

Afterward, Harry will visit with service members at a military hospital to round out the day’s engagements.

The trip abroad marks the duke and duchess’s first international tour together since they visited South Africa in 2019, before they announced their step back from royal life in January 2020. It’s also the first time that either has been to the country.

Over the weekend, the two will have a busy schedule of events, including a reception with military families, an engagement focused on women in leadership, a basketball clinic and much more.

Prior to reuniting with Meghan for the Nigeria trip, the duke was in London to mark the 10th anniversary of the inception of the Invictus Games.

To see more of the two’s Nigeria trip, scroll through the photos below:

Andrew Esiebo via Getty Images
Meghan and Harry were greeted with wooden beads and dancing as they arrived at the Lightway Academy in Abuja on May 10.
KOLA SULAIMON via Getty Images
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex take part in activities as they arrive at the Lightway Academy in Abuja on May 10.
KOLA SULAIMON via Getty Images
Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, gestures as she arrives with Prince Harry (unseen), Duke of Sussex, during their visit at the Lightway Academy in Abuja on May 10, 2024 as they visit Nigeria as part of celebrations of Invictus Games anniversary.
KOLA SULAIMON via Getty Images
The royals interact with children at the Lightway Academy in Abuja.
KOLA SULAIMON via Getty Images
Meghan reacts while delivering a speech at the Lightway Academy.
KOLA SULAIMON via Getty Images
Meghan takes a selfie with students as she arrives at the Lightway Academy in Abuja on May 10.
KOLA SULAIMON via Getty Images
A look at the welcome sign outside of the Lightway Academy in Abuja.
Andrew Esiebo via Getty Images
All smiles at the Lightway Academy.
