Meghan Markle, Prince Harry Write Sweet Birthday Wish To Prince George

Prince George turned 6 on Monday, and royals and royal well-wishers fawned over adorable photos of the future king hamming it up for the cameras.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex left a sweet birthday message for George on the Kensington Palace Instagram account. The palace posted three photos taken by George’s mom, Kate Middleton.

“Happy Birthday 🎂🎈Wishing you a very special day and lots of love!” read the comment posted by the SussexRoyal Instagram account, complete with cake and balloon emojis.

Some social media observers think the emojis suggest that Meghan herself is running the fairly new SussexRoyal Instagram account.

In the photos, taken in the garden of the family’s home at Kensington Palace, the grinning young prince wears an England soccer jersey and shows off a missing tooth or two.

The soccer team loved the look and commented on the picture.

“Happy birthday, Prince George! Great choice of shirt,” the team wrote.

The birthday photos of George follow a pattern similar to one established by the Duchess of Cambridge for all of her kids’ recent birthday photos.

For the birthdays of Prince Louis, Princess Charlotte this year, the duchess also shared three photos of each that she took herself at the family’s homes in Norfolk and Kensington Palace.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are delighted to share three new photographs of Prince Louis ahead of his first birthday tomorrow 🎈



The photographs were taken earlier this month by The Duchess at their home in Norfolk. pic.twitter.com/VOJ7rhKthz — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) April 22, 2019

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are very pleased to share three new photographs

of Princess Charlotte ahead of her fourth birthday tomorrow.



The photographs were taken in April by The Duchess at Kensington Palace and at

their home in Norfolk. pic.twitter.com/skf95Z44EZ — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) May 1, 2019

The duchesses, who attended Wimbledon together last week for the second straight year, recently had a playdate for all of their kids to watch Prince William and Prince Harry play in the King Power Royal Charity Polo Day in Berkshire.

While Meghan held Archie for most of the match, the three royal siblings looked like they had a great time hanging out in the grass with their mom and aunt.

