Meghan Markle And Prince Harry Pay Tribute To Prince Philip: 'You Will Be Greatly Missed'

“Thank you for your service,” read a statement on the Archewell Foundation’s site. “You will be greatly missed.”

Archewell

It is likely that Prince Harry will return to the U.K. for his grandfather’s funeral, People magazine reported.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, who do not have active social media accounts anymore, joined the rest of the royal family in remembering the Duke of Edinburgh.

The royal family’s main site went dark shortly after Philip’s death was announced. It also included a photo and a statement on behalf of members of the royal family and Queen Elizabeth, who was married to Philip for over 70 years.

“It is with deep sorrow that Her Majesty The Queen has announced the death of her beloved husband, His Royal Highness The Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh,” the announcement said. “His Royal Highness passed away peacefully this morning at Windsor Castle.”

“Further announcements will be made in due course,” the statement continued. “The Royal Family join with people around the world in mourning his loss.”

Royal Family website

Prince William and Kate Middleton also changed their Twitter images and header photos to mark Philip’s passing, as did Prince Charles and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall’s Clarence House and the royal family’s main account:

Kensington Royal/Twitter A shot of Prince William and Kate Middleton's Twitter account changes.

Clarence House/Twitter Prince Charles and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall's Twitter account changed as well.

Royal Family/Twitter The Royal Family's tribute to the late Prince Philip.

The royal family issued guidance on the duke’s “modified funeral” due to the coronavirus pandemic and said the media and public will have more information in the coming days.

“In accordance with public health advice, members of the public are asked to continue to follow the current Government guidance, not to gather in crowds, and not to visit Royal residences to pay their respects,” Buckingham Palace said Friday regarding funeral arrangements. “During this time the Royal Family ask that members of the public consider making a donation to a charity instead of leaving floral tributes in memory of The Duke of Edinburgh. An online Book of Condolence for those who wish to leave messages is available on this website.”