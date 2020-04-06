“We as children spoke from here at Windsor to children who had been evacuated from their homes and sent away for their own safety,” the queen said. “Today, once again, many will feel a painful sense of separation from their loved ones. But now as then, we know deep down, that it is the right thing to do.”

Queen Elizabeth said she knew these were difficult times for everyone, but promised better days ahead for all.

“We should take comfort that while we have more still to endure, better days will return,” she continued. “We will be with our friends again; we will be with our families again; we will meet again.”