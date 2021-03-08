Meghan Markle, Prince Harry Confirm They Left UK Because Of Racism, 'Bigoted' Press

The Meghan Markle and Prince Harry bombshell revelations continued on Monday morning when previously unaired parts of their interview with Oprah Winfrey aired on “CBS This Morning,” featuring Harry saying plainly that the couple left the U.K. in “large part” due to racism and that it’d make a “huge difference” if the royal family apologized.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex sat down with Winfrey in an interview that shocked viewers when the first portions aired Sunday night. Among the most explosive claims made in the interview, Meghan explained how the royal family shared “concerns and conversations” about how dark the color of her firstborn child, Archie’s, skin might be when he was born.

While neither she nor Harry would reveal who in the Institution took part in these conversations, Meghan went on to say that she was also not given an explanation as to why Archie would not be given a title or protection, despite those provisions being in place for every other grandchild of Queen Elizabeth II.

On Monday, CBS aired extended clips from the interview in which Winfrey asks the duo if they left the U.K. because of racism.

“It was a large part of it,” said Harry, who went on to explain how badly the U.K. press treated him and how “bigoted” they are.