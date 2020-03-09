Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s farewell tour is coming to a close.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex reunited with Kate Middleton, Prince William, Queen Elizabeth II, Prince Charles and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, for the Commonwealth Day service at Westminster Abbey on Monday.

This is Meghan and Harry’s last scheduled appearance as working members of the royal family before their royal duties officially come to a close on March 31. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex and Duke and Duchess of Cambridge will not walk through Westminster Abbey alongside the rest of the royal family, as they’ve done in recent years.

TOLGA AKMEN via Getty Images

Chris Jackson via Getty Images

Gareth Cattermole via Getty Images

This is the third year in a row Meghan has attended the Commonwealth Day services alongside the royal family. The first year that she attended, the former “Suits” actress was engaged to Harry.

POOL New / Reuters Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, stand with Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, and Prince William at Westminster Abbey for a Commonwealth Day service in London on March 11, 2019.

PAUL GROVER via Getty Images The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, then-actress Meghan Markle and her fiance, Prince Harry, attend a Commonwealth Day service at Westminster Abbey on March 12, 2018.

Prior to reuniting with the royal family on Monday, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex attended church with the queen on Sunday.

Harry and Meghan, who each attended public and private engagements while in town, had a movie star moment when the two stepped out together for their first public, royal engagement in nearly two months on Thursday at the Endeavour Fund Awards in London.

Photographer Samir Hussein captured an image of the couple walking into the event as rain poured and cameras flashed behind them. It instantly became an iconic image of the two:

Samir Hussein via Getty Images The Duke and Duchess of Sussex attend the Endeavour Fund Awards at Mansion House on March 5 in London.

Following the Endeavour Fund Awards, Meghan and Harry made yet another glamorous entrance together at the Mountbatten Music Festival at Royal Albert Hall on Saturday.

The event “joined veterans, serving members, world-class musicians, composers and conductors of the Massed Bands of Her Majesty’s Royal Marines to help raise funds on behalf of the @RoyalMarines Charity,” according to a post on the Sussex Royal Instagram account.

