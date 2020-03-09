Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s farewell tour is coming to a close.
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex reunited with Kate Middleton, Prince William, Queen Elizabeth II, Prince Charles and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, for the Commonwealth Day service at Westminster Abbey on Monday.
This is Meghan and Harry’s last scheduled appearance as working members of the royal family before their royal duties officially come to a close on March 31. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex and Duke and Duchess of Cambridge will not walk through Westminster Abbey alongside the rest of the royal family, as they’ve done in recent years.
This is the third year in a row Meghan has attended the Commonwealth Day services alongside the royal family. The first year that she attended, the former “Suits” actress was engaged to Harry.
Prior to reuniting with the royal family on Monday, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex attended church with the queen on Sunday.
Harry and Meghan, who each attended public and private engagements while in town, had a movie star moment when the two stepped out together for their first public, royal engagement in nearly two months on Thursday at the Endeavour Fund Awards in London.
Photographer Samir Hussein captured an image of the couple walking into the event as rain poured and cameras flashed behind them. It instantly became an iconic image of the two:
Following the Endeavour Fund Awards, Meghan and Harry made yet another glamorous entrance together at the Mountbatten Music Festival at Royal Albert Hall on Saturday.
The event “joined veterans, serving members, world-class musicians, composers and conductors of the Massed Bands of Her Majesty’s Royal Marines to help raise funds on behalf of the @RoyalMarines Charity,” according to a post on the Sussex Royal Instagram account.
