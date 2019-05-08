“Everyone says that babies change so much over two weeks, we’re basically monitoring how the changing process happens over this next month really,” the Duke of Sussex said, as the couple commented on they’re trying to figure out who their son looks like the most. “But his looks are changing every single day, so who knows.”

Harry added that it was “great” being a new dad.

“Parenting is amazing. It’s only been two and a half days, three days, but we’re just so thrilled to have our own little bundle of joy,” he said.