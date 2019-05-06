Meghan Markle, Prince Harry Welcome Their First Child Together

The royal baby is here!

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry welcomed their first child, a son weighing 7 pounds, 3 ounces, on Monday.

Mother and child are doing well, the palace announced.

The duchess’ mother, Doria Ragland, who is overjoyed by the arrival of her first grandchild, is with Their Royal Highnesses at Frogmore Cottage, a statement from the palace said.

The statement added that “The Queen, The Duke of Edinburgh, The Prince of Wales, The Duchess of Cornwall, The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, Lady Jane Fellowes, Lady Sarah McCorquodale and Earl Spencer have been informed and are delighted with the news.”

The new royal baby is seventh in line to the throne.

Meghan went into labor early on Monday, with Harry by her side, the royal family said in an announcement prior to the baby’s birth.

The duke and duchess had an announcement of their own on their new Instagram account, thanking the public “for their shared excitement and support during this very special time in their lives” and assuring royal fans that more details (e.g., the name of their little one) will be provided in the coming days.

The odds are high on Albert, Arthur and Philip.

The prince and former “Suits” actress announced that they were expecting their first child in October, about five months after the royal wedding on May 19.

The two previously announced that their birth plan would be much different from The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge’s, as they wanted the event to be more “private.”

Arianne Chernock, an associate professor of modern British history at Boston University, previously told HuffPost that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex will have a lot of latitude with naming their little one.

“The child will be seventh in line to the throne, which puts them in a very different position than say, William and Kate,” Chernock said.

Empics Entertainment Congratulations are in order for the happy couple.

“I think we will see some nods to a more American spirit in some part of the name. I’m not saying it would be the first name, but in one of the given names, at least, they’re going to honor both sides,” she added.

“I think the names will be meaningful to them, wherever they look for inspiration. I think, obviously, it’s something that’s very purposeful and that they would take on as a meaningful way of communicating something about their vision for their family.” This story has been updated with more details from the announcement.