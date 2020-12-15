Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are headed to your headphones.

Spotify announced Tuesday that it inked a multi-year partnership with the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s new venture, the audio production company Archewell Audio.

“What we love about podcasting is that it reminds all of us to take a moment and to really listen, to connect to one another without distraction,” the Duke and Duchess of Sussex said in a joint statement shared with HuffPost.

“With the challenges of 2020, there has never been a more important time to do so, because when we hear each other, and hear each other’s stories, we are reminded of how interconnected we all are,” they added.

Spotify is “proud” to partner with the royal couple, the company’s chief content and advertising business officer, Dawn Ostroff, said in a statement.

“The Duke and Duchess of Sussex may live in California but the power of their voices rests in their status as citizens of the world,” Ostroff said.

Spotify

The partnership means that the couple will both host and produce podcasts for Archewell Audio, with the mission of highlighting diverse voices and “programming that uplifts and entertains audiences around the world,” according to a Spotify press release.

Though the couple’s first complete podcast series won’t arrive until next year, the Sussexes are giving fans something to look forward to now, as they’ll release a holiday special that promises to feature “stories of hope and compassion from inspirational guests” later this month at an undetermined date.

Spotify shared a sneak peak on Tuesday of what people can expect from the couple’s podcast.

In the clip, you can hear Harry and Meghan banter back and forth, introduce themselves and give a little context about what’s to come:

Since stepping back as working members of the royal family in January, the couple have pursued financial independence, all while expanding their media footprint.

In addition to their Spotify deal, the couple also inked a massive deal with streaming giant Netflix in September, which will include them producing films, scripted series, documentaries, features and even children’s programming. Much like their Spotify announcement, the couple said their goal is to create “content that informs but also gives hope.”

“Suits” alum Meghan is not expecting to act in any of the series, though the two may appear in front of the camera for things like documentaries or narrate certain series, much like the duchess did with the Disney Plus film “Elephant.”

