All Of The Wild Reactions To Meghan Markle, Prince Harry Stepping Down

“After many months of reflection and internal discussions, we have chosen to make a transition this year in starting to carve out a progressive new role within this institution,” the royals wrote on Instagram, in the caption of a photo from their engagement announcement in November 2016.

“We intend to step back as ‘senior’ members of the Royal Family and work to become financially independent, while continuing to fully support Her Majesty The Queen,” the Duke and Duchess of Sussex added, noting that they will now split their time between the U.K. and North America.

People on Twitter, naturally, lost it over the news and had all kinds of reactions to the “Meg-xit” on their hands.

“Good for Meghan and Harry opting out of the UK tabloids staggering racism and the lack of support from the royal family,” author Roxane Gay tweeted. “They will be fine.”

Most people were rooting for the couple’s decision — and for Meghan, of course: