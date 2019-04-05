Meghan Markle, Prince Harry Share Previously Unseen Photo From Botswana Trip

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s social media feed is giving royal fans exactly what they want.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s new Instagram account, SussexRoyal, shared a never-before-seen photo of the two on Thursday. The undated photo shows the prince and former “Suits” actress installing a tracking collar on an elephant during a 2017 trip. The pair celebrated Markle’s 36th birthday during a vacation that year in Africa, just a few months before their engagement was announced.

“Their Royal Highnesses travelled to Botswana to assist Dr. Mike Chase of Elephants Without Borders in equipping a bull elephant with a satellite collar,” the caption said.

The previously unseen photo of the royal highnesses.

It further explained that the collar helps conservationists track the elephants to protect them from poachers. According to the post, the elephant pictured with Harry and Meghan was sedated for 10 minutes and was up and on its feet again after getting the collar.

The photo was part of a collection shared by SussexRoyal to commemorate Prince William, Prince Charles and Harry attending the premiere of Netflix’s “Our Planet,” a docuseries narrated by the renowned British broadcaster and historian David Attenborough.

The excitement over the photo was similar to when eagle-eyed fans spotted a never-before-seen framed snapshot of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex last year in a picture of Queen Elizabeth and the Honorable George Brandis, the Australian High Commissioner to the U.K.

That photo appeared to be from an outtake from the couple’s engagement shoot with celebrity and fashion photographer Alexi Lubomirski, as Harry and Meghan were both wearing clothes that matched the shoot.

Getty Queen Elizabeth II and the Honorable George Brandis, the Australian High Commissioner to the U.K., at Buckingham Palace in 2018.

WPA Pool via Getty Images A better look at the photo.

Take a look at more pictures shared by the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s Instagram account on Thursday night: