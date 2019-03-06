Prince Harry did his best to motivate youth at a WE Day celebration in London on Wednesday, quoting Martin Luther King Jr. and urging the crowd to “inspire those who stand for nothing, to stand for something.”

In a surprise move, he then introduced a show-stopper to fire up the rally ― his wife, the Duchess of Sussex.

“I am now going to try to drag my wife on stage,” he said, as seen in the video above. He walked toward the wing of the stage and then appeared hand-in-hand with the former Meghan Markle. Cue the shrieks and applause.

The duchess, who’s expecting the royal couple’s first child in the spring, smiled and waved but did not speak.

“I am with you, and we are with you,” the prince said. “Get to work!”

Harry had given a moving speech at the rally that celebrates the efforts of the international WE children’s charity, touching on mental health, climate change and other subjects.

“To be amongst all of you progressive, motivated, open-minded, changemakers, is what gives me hope for the future,” he said, per E! News. “Your optimism is inspiring.”

But bringing out his spouse certainly provided extra spark.