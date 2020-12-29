Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s new holiday special included one very special reflection of their own, from their wedding two years ago.

Toward the end of the couple’s first star-studded podcast episode, released on Tuesday by Archewell Audio and Gimlet, the aptly named George the Poet told the couple that he was planning on proposing and would be engaged by the time the podcast episode came out.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex congratulated the poet, whose real name is George Mpanga, on his future plans. Harry jokingly hoped that Mpanga’s girlfriend, Sandra Makumbi, answered with a “yes.” (She did!)

“Congratulations, guys. George, hopefully it was a yes. If it’s not ― or if it wasn’t ― this is kinda awkward,” Harry joked, while Meghan said, “We’re gonna go with it was a yes ― of course it was a yes.”

Meghan doled out a bit of advice, seemingly referencing the struggles she and Harry have faced ― whether it be the couple’s battles with tabloids, the repercussions of their step back from the royal family earlier this year, or experiencing pregnancy loss this summer.

“From us, I’ll say no matter what life throws at you guys, trust us when we say, love wins,” she said.

The duke added, “Love always wins.”

The couple then signed off by sharing a song “that means so much to us.” It’s one that royal fans might remember from the Sussexes nuptials on May 19, 2018.

“‘This Little Light of Mine’ played at the very end of our wedding ... while we were walking down the steps of the church,” Meghan said.

“It was the music that we wanted playing when we started our lives together,” she added. “Because as we all know, ‘darkness cannot drive out darkness, only light can do that.’”

“The message of this song is one we hold so dearly,” Harry continued. “It’s about using the power we each have within us to make this world a better place.”

Right after that, the podcast ended with the cutest cameo from the couple’s son, Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor. He wished listeners a happy new year, marking the first time we’ve heard the toddler speak in public. Listen to that giggle, and so much more, below:

