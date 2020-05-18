The American actress and the British royal tied the knot at St. George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle on May 19, 2018, in front of 600 of their closest family and friends.

Meghan donned a gorgeous Givenchy dress, designed by Claire Wight Kelly, and a 16-foot veil, which included designs of the “distinctive flora” of all 53 countries of the Commonwealth.

The ceremony itself was incredibly modern, unlike anything the royal family had ever held before. Rev. Michael Curry delivered an energetic sermon before the royal family, speaking about slavery and quoting Martin Luther King Jr. while he preached a message of love. Afterward, the Kingdom Choir delivered a stirring rendition of “Stand By Me.”

On Tuesday, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex celebrate two years of marriage. To say that a lot has changed in the two years since their wedding day would be the understatement of the century.

After tying the knot, the two welcomed a son, Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor, to their family on May 6, 2019. Earlier this year, they officially stepped back as working members of the royal family and relocated to their new home of Los Angeles.

Up next for the Sussexes, the two will launch a nonprofit organization called Archewell, which stems from ”‘arche’ — the Greek word meaning ‘source of action.’”

Until then, relive all the wondrous moments at Windsor and your favorite images below:

DANNY LAWSON via Getty Images The Duke and Duchess of Sussex kiss as they leave from the West Door of St. George's Chapel after their wedding ceremony.

WPA Pool via Getty Images Serena Williams and her husband, Alexis Ohanian, arrive for the wedding ceremony.

OLI SCARFF via Getty Images Meghan Markle and her mother, Doria Ragland, on their way to St. George's Chapel.

IAN WEST via Getty Images Oprah Winfrey, making her way into the chapel.

Richard Heathcote via Getty Images Meghan Markle drives down the Long Walk ahead of her wedding to Prince Harry on May 19, 2018.

GARETH FULLER via Getty Images Idris Elba arrives with his fiancée (and now wife), Sabrina Dhowre.

WPA Pool via Getty Images Amal Clooney and George Clooney arrive.

Chris Jackson via Getty Images Abigail Spencer and Priyanka Chopra make their entrance.

WPA Pool via Getty Images Prince Harry and his best man and brother, Prince William, arrive at St. George's Chapel.

Pool/Samir Hussein via Getty Images Jasper Dyer, Princess Charlotte (right) and Florence van Cutsem get ready for their wedding duties.

WPA Pool via Getty Images Pageboys hold the train of the dress of Meghan Markle as she arrives at St. George's Chapel.

WPA Pool via Getty Images Doria Ragland takes her seat before the ceremony begins.

WPA Pool via Getty Images Meghan walks up the aisle with Prince Charles, the Prince of Wales.

DANNY LAWSON via Getty Images Meghan walks down the aisle in St. George's Chapel.

DANNY LAWSON via Getty Images What a moment.

WPA Pool via Getty Images Prince Harry and Prince William sitting down in the chapel.

WPA Pool via Getty Images Harry and Meghan stand together during their nuptials.

JONATHAN BRADY via Getty Images All smiles!

WPA Pool via Getty Images The couple holding hands during their wedding service, conducted by the Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby.

WPA Pool via Getty Images A shot of the stunning bride in Givenchy.

JONATHAN BRADY via Getty Images The Duke and Duchess of Sussex leave St. George's Chapel after their wedding ceremony.

BEN STANSALL via Getty Images Making their grand entrance as a married couple.

WPA Pool via Getty Images A kiss for the crowd.

WPA Pool via Getty Images Having a laugh.

WPA Pool via Getty Images Doria Ragland, Prince Charles, Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, and Kate Middleton holding Charlotte's hand as they leave the chapel.

ANDREW MATTHEWS via Getty Images The Cambridges after attending the wedding ceremony of Harry and Meghan.

WPA Pool via Getty Images Prince George! In pants!

George Pimentel via Getty Images The Duke and Duchess of Sussex leave Windsor Castle in the Ascot Landau carriage during a procession after their nuptials.

Yui Mok - PA Images via Getty Images A view of their ride from the top.

YUI MOK via Getty Images Another kiss for the crowd.

WPA Pool via Getty Images The Duke of Sussex salutes members of the Royal family, including, from left, Lady Louise Windsor, Sophie, Countess of Wessex, James, Viscount Severn, Queen Elizabeth II, Princess Michael of Kent, Prince Edward, Prince Philip, Princess Anne and Vice Adm. Sir Timothy Laurence.

WPA Pool via Getty Images The Duke and Duchess of Sussex off to attend an evening reception at Frogmore House, hosted by the Prince of Wales on May 19.

WPA Pool via Getty Images And they're off.

Subscribe to HuffPost’s Watching the Royals newsletter for all things Windsor (and beyond).