Prince Harry And Meghan Markle Welcome Their 2nd Child, Named After The Queen

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have welcomed their second child, a baby girl.

“It is with great joy that Prince Harry and Meghan, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, welcome their daughter Lilibet ‘Lili’ Diana Mountbatten-Windsor, to the world,” a spokesperson for the Sussexes said in a statement to HuffPost Sunday. “Lili was born on Friday, June 4 at 11:40 a.m. in the trusted care of doctors and staff at Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital in Santa Barbara, California.”

“She weighed 7 lbs 11 oz. Both mother and child are healthy and well, and settling in at home. Lili is named after her great-grandmother, Her Majesty The Queen, whose family nickname is Lilibet,” the statement continues. “Her middle name, Diana, was chosen to honor her beloved late grandmother, The Princess of Wales.”

“This is the second child for the couple, who also have a two-year-old son named Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor. The Duke and Duchess thank you for your warm wishes and prayers as they enjoy this special time as a family.”

Lilibet is the queen’s 11th great-grandchild.

MISAN HARRIMAN A photo of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex that accompanied the couple's pregnancy announcement on Valentine's Day.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex also announced their daughter’s birth on their website, Archewell, alongside an extended message of thanks and a sweet statement about baby Lili.

“She is more than we could have ever imagined, and we remain grateful for the love and prayers we’ve felt from across the globe,” the couple said.

In lieu of gifts, Harry and Meghan highlighted certain charities for well-wishers to support. The royals also announced that they will both be taking parental leave.

After the couple’s announcement, members of the royal family ― including Queen Elizabeth; Prince Charles and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall; and Prince William and Kate Middleton ― congratulated the Duke and Duchess of Sussex on social media.

Congratulations to The Duke and Duchess of Sussex on the birth of Lilibet Diana! The Queen, The Prince of Wales and The Duchess of Cornwall and The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are delighted with the news.



Lilibet is Her Majesty’s 11th great-grandchild. pic.twitter.com/dGVeRpd3pK — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) June 6, 2021

We are all delighted by the happy news of the arrival of baby Lili.



Congratulations to Harry, Meghan and Archie. — The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge (@KensingtonRoyal) June 6, 2021

Congratulations to Harry, Meghan and Archie on the arrival of baby Lilibet Diana 🎊



Wishing them all well at this special time. pic.twitter.com/ucJZIm2kqH — The Prince of Wales and The Duchess of Cornwall (@ClarenceHouse) June 6, 2021

Harry and Meghan announced earlier this year on Valentine’s Day that they were expecting their second child in a heartwarming statement.

“We can confirm that Archie is going to be a big brother. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are overjoyed to be expecting their second child,” a spokesperson for the couple told HuffPost in a shared statement at the time.