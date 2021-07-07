Meghan And Harry's Former Chief Of Staff Reveals What It's Like To Work For Them

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s former chief of staff is speaking about what it’s like to work with the couple.

Catherine St-Laurent, who joined the royals’ Archewell foundation in April 2020 after working at the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation and Melinda’s Pivotal Ventures, told The Cut that her time with the Duke and Duchess of Sussex has been “an incredible experience.”

“They are incredibly talented and creative leaders,” she said in an article published Monday, as part of the outlet’s “How I Get It Done” series. “I’m grateful to have had the opportunity to do that, to be able to be with them on their journey. The time that I spent with them was incredibly fulfilling.”

St-Laurent, who moved into an advisory role with the couple in early 2021, added that the duke and duchess “have the potential to be very influential leaders in the social-impact space.”

“I look forward to continuing to be a part of that,” she said.

Just last week, the royals landed a splashy new hire with the addition of Rebecca Sananes, who will join Archewell as their head of audio. Sananes, who works on Kara Swisher and Scott Galloway’s podcast, “Pivot,” will join the company in August, according to Deadline.

Chris Jackson via Getty Images The Duke and Duchess of Sussex make an official visit to the Joff Youth Centre in Peacehaven, Sussex, on Oct. 3, 2018.

Harry and Meghan are currently on parental leave following the birth of their daughter, Lilibet Diana, last month.

The Duke of Sussex, who was back in the U.K. last week to join Prince William for the unveiling of a statue of their late mother, spoke about being a father of two at the annual WellChild Awards last Wednesday.

The royal told new dad, musician Ed Sheeran, that having two children “is definitely a juggle,” according to Hello magazine.

“We’ve been lucky so far,” Harry said in conversation with another attendee at the awards. “She’s very chilled and seems happy to just sit there while Archie is running around like crazy.”