Meghan Markle, Prince Harry Surprised A Bunch Of People During A Zoom Meeting

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry can really liven up a work meeting.
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, who are currently self-isolating at their home in Los Angeles and calling members of their patronages over Zoom, surprised members of the Crisis Text Line team during a video conference meeting this week.
The couple thanked and encouraged those working at the nonprofit, which provides free mental health support via text messaging, for their continued efforts amid the coronavirus pandemic.
They certainly left an impression on employee Ricky Neal.
“Still shocked that Meghan and Harry took over our staff meeting yesterday!” Neal tweeted on Thursday.
Crisis Text Line served as the model for Shout, a similar organization launched in the United Kingdom by the Cambridges and Sussexes last year.
The virtual meeting marked the first joint appearance for the couple since their LA move. Though the two were spotted out delivering food on behalf of the charity Project Angel Food, last mon the Sussexes were volunteering privately. TMZ later published footage of the couple on their delivery route.
HuffPost spoke with Project Angel Food’s executive director, Richard Ayoub, who had positive things to say about the couple.
“They were just genuinely compassionate, interested individuals who came to visit the kitchens,” Ayoub said at the time, adding that they were “extremely engaged with every single person they met.”
Ayoub said that Meghan’s mother, Doria Ragland, was the one who suggested the couple help out with the charity, which helps prepare and deliver food to people with AIDS and other critical illnesses.
Harry and Meghan recently reunited with Ragland after quarantining separately, as Oprah Mag’s Carolyn Durand ― who is co-writing a forthcoming book about the duke and duchess ― revealed that the family got together for Mother’s Day on Sunday.
It’s unclear if Ragland was able to join for Archie’s birthday last week, when the Sussexes released a sweet video for the 1-year-old’s big day. While Meghan was in front of the camera reading to their little one, Harry was filming the clip and shouting words of encouragement.
