Meghan Markle Wore A Sweet Tribute To Princess Diana

Meghan Markle wore a sweet tribute to her late mother-in-law, Princess Diana, during the first leg of her royal tour to Australia with Prince Harry.
The former “Suits” actresses stepped out wearing two pieces of jewelry ― earrings and a gold bracelet ― from Diana’s collection.
Getty Images royal photographer Chris Jackson snapped a photo of Meghan in the butterfly earrings:
Princess Diana wore the earrings during a May 1986 trip to Canada with Prince Charles.
Royal commentator Omid Scobie also noted that Meghan appeared to be wearing a gold bracelet with blue stones that also once belonged to Diana:
Meghan memorably wore Princess Diana’s gorgeous aquamarine ring to her evening wedding reception at Frogmore House on May 19.
Meghan’s engagement ring also has stones from Diana’s jewelry collection. Prince Harry explained the connection during a BBC interview just after he and Meaghan announced their engagement.
“The [engagement] ring is yellow gold because that’s her [Meghan’s] favorite,” he said. “And the main stone itself I sourced from Botswana and the little diamonds either side are from my mother’s jewelry collection to make sure that she’s with us on this ― on this crazy journey together.”
Royal news doesn’t stop at the wedding. Subscribe to HuffPost’s Watching the Royals newsletter for all things Windsor (and beyond).