Meghan Markle Wore A Sweet Tribute To Princess Diana

Meghan Markle wore a sweet tribute to her late mother-in-law, Princess Diana, during the first leg of her royal tour to Australia with Prince Harry.

The former “Suits” actresses stepped out wearing two pieces of jewelry ― earrings and a gold bracelet ― from Diana’s collection.

Getty Images royal photographer Chris Jackson snapped a photo of Meghan in the butterfly earrings:

Princess Diana wore the earrings during a May 1986 trip to Canada with Prince Charles.

John Shelley Collection/Avalon via Getty Images Charles, Prince of Wales, and Diana, Princess of Wales, visit Canada on May 4, 1986. Diana is wearing a Catherine Walker suit and a hat by Graham Smith.

Royal commentator Omid Scobie also noted that Meghan appeared to be wearing a gold bracelet with blue stones that also once belonged to Diana:

A touching tribute on a very special day. Duchess Meghan appears to be wearing jelwery from Princess Diana’s collection: a pair of gold butterfly earrings and a gold bracelet featuring blue stones🦋 pic.twitter.com/2WYKipN33L — Omid Scobie (@scobie) October 16, 2018

Meghan memorably wore Princess Diana’s gorgeous aquamarine ring to her evening wedding reception at Frogmore House on May 19.

WPA Pool via Getty Images Meghan paired her Stella McCartney evening gown with a ring from Diana's collection.

Meghan’s engagement ring also has stones from Diana’s jewelry collection. Prince Harry explained the connection during a BBC interview just after he and Meaghan announced their engagement.

“The [engagement] ring is yellow gold because that’s her [Meghan’s] favorite,” he said. “And the main stone itself I sourced from Botswana and the little diamonds either side are from my mother’s jewelry collection to make sure that she’s with us on this ― on this crazy journey together.”

Toby Melville / Reuters A close-up view of Meghan Markle's engagement ring.