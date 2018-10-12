Meghan Markle Stuns In Givenchy At Princess Eugenie's Royal Wedding

Meghan Markle knew just what to wear to Princess Eugenie of York’s wedding to Jack Brooksbank on Friday.

The Duchess of Sussex wowed in a navy dress and coat by Givenchy at the nuptials, which took place at St. George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle.

The chapel is where Meghan and Prince Harry tied the knot on May 19 ― and where the former actress wore a wedding dress designed by Clare Waight Keller of Givenchy.

Meghan added a hat by Noel Stewart to complete her look.

The Duchess of Cambridge also wore her wedding dress designer ― Alexander McQueen ― to the nuptials.

It was just a few months ago that royal fans in Windsor were anxiously awaiting a glimpse of Meghan’s gorgeous Givenchy wedding dress, designed by Clare Waight Keller.

And who can forget that stunning veil, with its floral nod to the 53 countries of the Commonwealth?

PA Wire/PA Images The Duke and Duchess of Sussex on their wedding day.

