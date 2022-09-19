Meghan Markle Wears Earrings Gifted By Queen Elizabeth To Monarch's Funeral

Meghan Markle, the Duchess of Sussex, paid tribute to Queen Elizabeth at the monarch’s state funeral on Monday by wearing earrings the queen gave her as a gift.

People magazine reported that the queen gave the duchess the pearl and diamond drop earrings in 2018 for their first solo outing.

Meghan also wore the earrings last week as the royal family carried out a processional following the queen’s coffin from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Hall.

Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, arrives at Westminster Abbey for the state funeral of Queen Elizabeth II on Monday. Christopher Furlong via Getty Images

A closer look at the earrings. ADAM GERRARD via Getty Images

Kate Middleton and Princess Charlotte similarly honored the queen through the meaningful pieces of jewelry they wore to the funeral.

The Princess of Wales wore a four-row Japanese pearl choker, paired with Bahrain pearl drop earrings. Both of the pieces belonged to the late queen.

The pearls are of great significance, as they were a favorite of the late monarch and are also a symbol of mourning.

Prince George and Princess Charlotte with the Princess of Wales during the state funeral of Queen Elizabeth II. Samir Hussein via Getty Images

Another look at the earrings worn by the Princess of Wales. WPA Pool via Getty Images

Lauren Kiehna, writer and editor of The Court Jeweller, noted on Monday that Princess Charlotte wore her first piece of “significant” jewelry at the queen’s funeral.

Charlotte wore a diamond horseshoe brooch in honor of her great-grandmother’s love of horses, Keihna pointed out.

Princess Charlotte of Wales leaving Westminster Abbey on Sept. 19. Chris Jackson via Getty Images

Observers also noted the dress code at the state funeral on Monday, including Prince Harry in a morning suit. He was not permitted to wear his military uniform for funeral events, as he is no longer a working royal.

The Duke of Sussex was given one exception to wear his uniform for a Saturday vigil over the queen’s coffin, alongside his brother, Prince William, and the six other grandchildren of the queen. The exception was not made at Harry’s request, sources confirmed to HuffPost.

“Prince Harry, The Duke of Sussex will wear a morning suit throughout events honouring his grandmother,” a spokesperson for the duke confirmed to HuffPost on Tuesday.

“His decade of military service is not determined by the uniform he wears and we respectfully ask that focus remain on the life and legacy of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II,” the spokesperson added.

The Prince of Wales and Duke of Sussex during the state funeral of Queen Elizabeth II at Westminster Abbey on Sep. 19. Samir Hussein via Getty Images

Prince Andrew, who was stripped of his royal patronages and military titles ― though for very different reasons ― also wore morning dress on Monday.

He was also given an exception to wear a military uniform when he stood vigil alongside his siblings on Friday.

See more photos from Queen Elizabeth’s funeral below: