Meghan Markle Talks About Being 'Personally Affected By Racism' In Resurfaced Video

A video of Meghan Markle speaking up about being biracial and fighting racism is making the rounds online as protests continue after the killing of George Floyd, a Black man, by a white police officer.

Meghan, who has a Black mother and a white father, participated in a 2012 video for the Erase the Hate campaign. In the clip, she wore a shirt that said “I won’t stand for racism” and discussed discrimination.

“I’m biracial. Most people can’t tell what I’m mixed with and so much of my life has felt like being a fly on the wall,” said Meghan, who was then starring in “Suits.”

She noted the slurs and “really offensive jokes” she’d heard. “A couple of years ago I heard someone call my mom the ‘n-word,’” Meghan said. “So I think for me ― beyond being personally affected by racism ― to see the landscape of what our country is like right now and certainly the world and to want things to be better.”

“Quite honestly, your race is part of what defines you. I think what shifts things is that the world really treats you based on how you look,” she continued.

WPA Pool via Getty Images Meghan and her mother, Doria Ragland, arrive at Cliveden House Hotel to spend the night before her wedding to Prince Harry on May 18, 2018.

“Certain people don’t look at me and see me as a Black woman or a biracial woman. They treat me different, differently I think then they would if they knew what I was mixed with. And I think that is ― I don’t know ― it can be a struggle as much as it can be a good thing depending on the people that you’re dealing with,” Meghan said.

In the 2012 video, the now-Duchess of Sussex said that by the time she had kids, she hoped the world would look different.

“I am really proud of my heritage on both sides. I’m really proud of where I’ve come from and where I’m going,” Meghan added. “I hope that by the time I have children that people are even more open-minded to how things are changing and that having a mixed world is what it’s all about. I mean, certainly, it makes it a lot more beautiful and a lot more interesting.” You can watch the full video here.

In the last few years, Meghan and Prince Harry have routinely called out the racist and sexist coverage aimed at her by British tabloids.

DANIEL LEAL-OLIVAS/WPA Pool/Getty Images The Duke and Duchess of Sussex leave after a visit to Canada House in London on Jan. 7, 2020.

In recent days, organizations linked to the British royal family have spoken up in reaction to the protests against police brutality in the U.S. and around the globe.

The Queen’s Commonwealth Trust, a nonprofit organization nominally led by Harry and Meghan, posted in support of Black Lives Matter on Monday.

“Young people are vital voices in the fight against injustice and racism around the world,” the trust said. “As a global community of young leaders we stand together in pursuit of fairness and a better way forward.”

“Silence is not an option,” that post continued, using the hashtag #BlackLivesMatter. Going forward, the trust urged its supporters “to speak up and speak out.”

“Time to have uncomfortable conversations with ourselves and with others. Time to educate ourselves and unlearn,” the organization wrote in another post.

The trust, which aims to “champion, fund and connect young leaders” across the 54 countries of the Commonwealth, counts Queen Elizabeth as its patron, the Duke of Sussex as its president and the Duchess of Sussex as its vice president.

Chris Jackson via Getty Images Queen Elizabeth II and the Duke and Duchess of Sussex chat on the balcony of Buckingham Palace on July 10, 2018.

The posts were accompanied by a card featuring this Martin Luther King Jr. quote: “Injustice anywhere is a threat to justice everywhere.”

Floyd was killed by Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin, who had his knee on Floyd’s neck for nearly nine minutes. Chauvin has since been charged with third-degree murder and manslaughter.

A spokeswoman for the trust said that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex didn’t have any input on the posts and that the trust’s digital content and social media accounts operate independently of the royals.

In light of the protests, the spokeswoman said that the trust is currently “collaborating with our network of young leaders and advisors to inform our ongoing activities in this and all areas of our work.”

“We are keen to hear their views and ideas on what we might do together and how it might shape our approach in the future,” she added.

The Diana Award, a charity set up in memory of the late Princess Diana, also posted in support of the Black Lives Matter movement and ongoing protests.

“We will not be silent. We will continue to pursue a world where every young person, irrespective of the colour of their skin, fulfills their potential without the fear of discrimination,” it said on Sunday. “We see you. We stand with you.”

