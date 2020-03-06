Meghan Markle Looks Radiant In New Photos From Private Engagement

Meghan Markle continued her triumphant return to the U.K. with a private engagement on behalf of her patronage, the National Theatre.

The Sussex Royal Instagram account shared photos of the Duchess of Sussex’s visit to the Immersive Storytelling Studio in London on Thursday.

The pictures show a radiant Meghan, dressed in an ethereal white outfit, learning more about virtual reality and also speaking with Nubiya Brandon, who had a hologram of herself in the National Theatre’s exhibit. The caption also gave more insight about the couple’s recent trip to Stanford University last month.

“Recently, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex also visited Stanford University where part of their learning journey included a virtual reality presentation that allows the user to experience life through another person’s point of view,” the caption read.

It continued, “The goal of this method of virtual reality is to enable us to better connect and empathise with each other as people, regardless of race, age or nationality.”

After her private engagement, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex stepped out for the Endeavour Fund Awards at Mansion House in London, where they had a movie-star-like entrance.

Photographer Samir Hussein captured the photo of the night of Meghan and Harry looking at each other and smiling as camera flashes go off and the rain pours around them.

He spoke about getting the “timeless” shot in an interview with HuffPost UK.

“I managed to manoeuvre myself ... and then had to work quickly with just a second or two to get the shot as they smiled wonderfully at each other,” he said, adding that he didn’t know if he had the shot until he viewed the pictures on his laptop.

“I held my breath as I zoomed in to to check if it was sharp — with the rain pouring and many flashes firing it’s easy to end up with soft images,” Hussein added. “Thankfully it was sharp and I knew I had a truly special shot.”

Samir Hussein via Getty Images The Duke and Duchess of Sussex attend The Endeavour Fund Awards at Mansion House on March 5 in London.

On Friday, the Duke of Sussex stepped out for a solo event with Lewis Hamilton for the opening of the Silverstone Experience museum. Meghan and Harry will attend two more events together: the Mountbatten Festival of Music on Saturday and Commonwealth Day Service at Westminster Abbey on Monday.

There, the couple will reunite publicly with the rest of the royal family.

