Meghan Markle Already Has A Job Offer For Reality Show She Calls Her 'Guilty Pleasure'

What’s next for Meghan Markle?

Days after the Duchess of Sussex and Prince Harry made their shock announcement about stepping back as senior members of the royal family, the executive producer of the reality show “Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills” ― which Meghan once described as her “guilty pleasure” ― extended an “open invite” for her to join the cast:

Bravo TV also had some fun with the idea:

The posts by “Real Housewives” executive producer Andy Cohen and Bravo are now going viral.

The 10th season of “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” is slated to premiere in March, with the reported return of cast members Denise Richards, Lisa Rinna, Kyle Richards, Teddi Mellencamp, Dorit Kemsley and Erika Jayne.

Meghan starred in the USA Network series “Suits” before she became a royal. She and husband Prince Harry said they aim to be “financially independent” once they work through the complicated process of extricating themselves from the British royal family.

They have announced the launch of a new “charitable entity” and are planning to split time between the United Kingdom and North America.

Markle named “RHOBH” as her favorite guilty pleasure in an interview with UKTV in 2016.

Check out the clip here:

And the couple’s announcement here: