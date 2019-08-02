While it’s hard to imagine Meghan Markle as a mere mortal ― after all, she was an actress before joining the royal family ― it’s comforting to know she sometimes watches Bravo like the rest of us.

The Duchess of Sussex does (or at least, did) have some guilty pleasures ― like watching reality TV, according to a recently resurfaced, rapid-fire video of the “Suits” actress answering questions with UKTV’s “Dave” show in 2016.

The “Suits” star named the “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” as her favorite guilty pleasure and said that the one person ― living or dead ― she’d most like to get a drink with was Anthony Bourdain.

Meghan named “The Giving Tree” by Shel Silverstein as the one book she couldn’t “wait to share” with her future kids and added that if her life were a children’s book, it would be called “The Glorious Adventures of Freckle-Faced Meg.”

Freckles were an important part of Meghan’s latest venture, guest-editing the iconic September issue for British Vogue. Famed photographer Peter Lindbergh shot the cover and said that the duchess told him “I want to see freckles!”

“Well, that was like running through open doors for me. I love freckles,” he said in a letter about putting together the 15-person cover, called “Forces for Change.”

As you can see on the cover, British model and Gurlstalk co-founder Adwoa Aboah’s freckles are prominently featured prominently:

PETER LINDBERGH via Getty Images The cover of British Vogue’s September issue, entitled “Forces for Change,” shot by Peter Lindbergh.

Meghan has spoken about her desire to keep her freckles front and center in photo shoots and make sure that her makeup (or airbrushing) doesn’t cover them up.

“To this day, my pet peeve is when my skin tone is changed and my freckles are airbrushed out of a photo shoot,” she said in a 2017 article in Allure. “For all my freckle-faced friends out there, I will share with you something my dad told me when I was younger: ‘A face without freckles is a night without stars.’”

