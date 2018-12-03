The Flats Meghan Markle Made Famous Are Now At Nordstrom

WILLIAM WEST via Getty Images

When Meghan Markle wears something, it’s safe to say the internet goes on a shopping spree.

Ever since they became Meghan Markle’s maternity must-have, Rothy’s flats have been selling fast. The good news is Rothy’s are now being sold exclusively at Nordstroms, meaning you have another way to get your hands on a pair.

Rothy’s are machine washable, comfortable flats made from recycled plastics. The three-year-old brand has developed a waste-free manufacturing process that has repurposed more than 20 million plastic bottles into timeless, durable flats.

The fashionable flats are available in a wide range of colors, prints and styles like pointed toes the Duchess swear by, loafers, sneakers and even kid’s styles. The simple silhouettes and comfortable woven material makes them an everyday wardrobe essential you can to work, on the weekend, or even as a stylish pair of comfortable travel shoes.

One thing’s for sure: If these shoes can survive a royal tour, they’ll do wonders for your morning commute. Shop our favorite Rothy’s styles below, available online at Rothy’s and Nordstrom:

HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page.