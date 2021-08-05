Here's How The Royal Family Celebrated Meghan Markle's Birthday

Despite strained relations between Prince Harry and Meghan Markle and the British royal family, the Duchess of Sussex still received birthday wishes from her family members across the pond.

Twitter accounts for Queen Elizabeth; Prince William and Kate Middleton; Prince Charles and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall all posted photos and messages for Meghan on Wednesday.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge’s Twitter account wrote, “Wishing a happy 40th birthday to The Duchess of Sussex!” alongside a photo of Meghan at Bondi Beach in Sydney in October 2018.

The picture was taken during the Sussexes tour of Australia, Fiji, Tonga and New Zealand.

Charles and Camilla’s shared account also wrote a birthday message to the royal.

“Wishing The Duchess of Sussex a very happy 40th birthday,” the tweet reads, with a photo of Meghan from a Queens Commonwealth Trust and One Young World event in October 2019.

The Twitter account representing Queen Elizabeth (as well as some other members of the British royal family) posted three photos of the duchess, including a picture of the queen and Meghan at their first official royal engagement together.

The duo’s outing took place in Cheshire, England, in June 2018, just after Meghan and Harry tied the knot.

Other photos the queen’s account posted included Harry, Meghan and their son Archie meeting with Archbishop Desmond Tutu during their tour of South Africa in 2019, and a shot of the Sussexes at the Endeavour Fund Awards in London in March 2020, months after announcing their royal exit.

The most personal message came from Harry’s cousin Princess Eugenie who posted a heartfelt note about the Duchess of Sussex on her Instagram story.

The princess said that she would be participating in Meghan’s 40x40 initiative designed to help women returning to the workplace, which the duchess announced Wednesday with the help of her friend, actor Melissa McCarthy.

“To celebrate dear Meghan’s 40th birthday I’m contributing 40 minutes of mentorship to support women reentering the workforce,” Eugenie wrote, asking followers to contribute their time as well.

Many notable men and women have signed up to contribute their time through Meghan’s program, including Adele, José Andrés, Amanda Gorman, Debra Messing, Amanda Nguyen, Deepak Chopra, Dr. Ibram X. Kendi and Gloria Steinem.

