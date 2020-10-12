Meghan Markle Pays Tribute To Ruth Bader Ginsburg With 'RBG' Shirt, Meaningful Mask

Meghan Markle honored the late Ruth Bader Ginsburg by wearing a shirt and mask paying tribute to the Supreme Court justice, who died last month at age 87.

The Duchess of Sussex donned a T-shirt that spelled out the initials “R.B.G.” during a recent sitdown with the Teenager Therapy podcast, which was released on Saturday.

Extremely thankful Harry and Meghan took the time out of their day to highlight our work.



They're incredible pic.twitter.com/jHTvxQBLPc — Teenager Therapy (@TeenagerTherapy) October 11, 2020

Meghan’s mask was embroidered with one of the liberal icon’s most famous quotes ― “When there are nine” ― which the justice often said in response to people who asked when there would be enough women on the Supreme Court.

“People ask me sometimes, when — when do you think it will be enough? When will there be enough women on the court?” Ginsburg is quoted as saying during a talk at Georgetown University in 2015. “And my answer is, when there are nine.”

Teenager Therapy A closer look at the Duchess of Sussex's outfit on the Teenager Therapy podcast.

After RBG’s passing in September, the Duchess of Sussex released a moving statement mourning the death of someone she called “a true inspiration.”

“With an incomparable and indelible legacy, Ruth Bader Ginsburg will forever be known as a woman of brilliance, a Justice of courage, and a human of deep conviction,” Meghan said in a statement shared with HuffPost at the time.