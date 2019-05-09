Meghan Markle's Half-Sister Has A Lot To Say About The Royal Baby

Samantha Grant, Meghan Markle’s estranged half-sister, spoke about the new royal baby, Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor, and reiterated calls for the Duchess of Sussex to reunite with her father, Thomas Markle.

The little one is going “to be an exceptional man,” Grant said in an interview with the Daily Mail earlier this week.

She then used the news of the royal baby announcement to plead with her sister to reach out to her family and most specifically, their father.

“What I think is incredible is that it’s a great moment historically and although the adults have a lot of water under the bridge, I would really like to see everyone reach out,” she said.

“We’ve extended the olive branch and now it is Meghan’s turn,” she said, adding that “Life is too short,” for her not to speak with her dad.

Grant has repeatedly made accusatory statements about her sister and even gone so far as to travel to Kensington Palace to drop off a letter for her.

Kensington and Buckingham Palace have never commented on any of Grant’s statements or actions.

Meghan has reportedly not spoken to her father since the day after the royal wedding on May 19, 2018, which he did not attend.

Thomas Markle was also not included in the birth announcement sent out by Buckingham Palace after little Archie was born on Monday. Only Meghan’s mother, Doria Ragland, was mentioned.

Thomas Markle spoke out about the birth of his grandson in an interview also with the Daily Mail.

“I’m delighted to hear that mother and child are doing well,” Markle, a former lighting director, said in a statement. “I am proud that my new grandson is born into the British royal family and I am sure that he will grow up to serve the crown and the people of Britain with grace, dignity, and honour.”