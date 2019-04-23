HuffPost x Sarah Flint

If you’ve ever wondered what it would be like to step into the Duchess Of Sussex’s shoes, well, now’s your chance.

Meghan Markle’s go-to flat summer sandals, Sarah Flint’s Grear sandals, are finally back in stock after selling out in less than one day. The duchess was spotted wearing them on repeat last year, including while on tour in Australia in October and at the Audi Polo Challenge at Cowarth Park in Berkshire in June. Even before joining the royal family, Markle wore the Grear sandals on repeat on vacations and weekends, as seen in now-deleted Instagram posts.

Made of vegetable-tanned leather and lining, the Grecian lace-up sandals Markle loves are handmade in the Amalfi Coast. Though the duchess wears hers in the traditional saddle color, they come in a white leather, gold metallic and a just-launched black leather.

The shoes come in a diverse range of U.S. sizes 4 to 13, so they’re a great option for women with large or small feet. One thing to note, however, is that these shoes don’t come in half sizes, so if you’re a size in-betweener, it’s best to size up.

Like most Sarah Flint styles, they do cost a pretty penny. One pair will set you back $245, but the site does offer payment options, which is a good idea if you want a pair before your next paycheck. Considering they sold out so fast the last time, it’s best to grab a pair before they’re gone.

