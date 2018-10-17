Serena Williams Flipped Out Over Meghan Markle's Gray Blazer

“She quickly became a confidante I would text when I was traveling, the friend I would rally around for her tennis matches, and the down to earth chick I was able to grab lunch with just a couple weeks ago in Toronto,” Meghan said.

The tennis star and her husband, Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian, even snagged a coveted invite to the royal wedding on May 19, where she reportedly played beer pong at the private reception later that night.