Meghan Markle Supports Pal Serena Williams At Wimbledon

Meghan Markle made a surprise appearance at Wimbledon on Thursday to support her friend Serena Williams during the tennis legend’s second round match against Kaja Juvan of Slovenia.

The Duchess of Sussex was joined at the Grand Slam tournament by her friends Lindsay Roth and Genevieve Hillis, who met as classmates at Northwestern University, according to People magazine.

Mike Egerton - PA Images via Getty Images

The duchess and Williams have been friends for nearly a decade. Williams and her husband, Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian, attended Markle’s wedding to Prince Harry last year.

Mike Egerton - PA Images via Getty Images

Karwai Tang via Getty Images

The royals are frequent guests at the storied tournament held annually at London’s All England Lawn Tennis Club. On Tuesday, Kate Middleton attended a match featuring British tennis player Harriet Dart.

Last year, both duchesses attended together for their first solo outing as sisters-in-law, watching Williams in the final, in which she lost to Angelique Kerber.

After a tough first set Thursday, Williams (a global adviser to Verizon Media, HuffPost’s parent company) defeated Juvan, advancing to the third round this weekend.

Her 105th match at #Wimbledon is a winning one.@serenawilliams is pushed all the way by 18-year-old Youth Olympics gold medallist Kaja Juvan to advance to the third round pic.twitter.com/qi8xr6PyLv — Wimbledon (@Wimbledon) July 4, 2019

