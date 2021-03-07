Meghan Markle Says Royal Family Lied For Others, But Wouldn't Protect Her

Asked “were you silent or were you silenced,” Meghan said it was “the latter.”

She said that “everything started to really worsen” when she and Harry were married in 2018.

She described the royals’ structure as being divided into two parts: the family and the “people running the institution.”

“Those are two separate things and it’s important to be able to compartmentalize that because the queen, for example, has always been wonderful to me,” she said.

In a previously released clip from “Oprah With Meghan and Harry: A CBS Primetime Special,” Winfrey asked the duchess how she felt “about the palace hearing you speak your truth today?”

“I don’t know how they could expect that after all of this time we would still just be silent if there is an active role that The Firm is playing in perpetuating falsehoods about us,” Meghan said. “If that comes with risk of losing things, I mean ― there’s a lot that has been lost already.”