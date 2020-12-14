Meghan Markle has a new title to add to her already extensive resume: startup investor.

The Duchess of Sussex revealed in a Fortune article published on Monday that she personally invested in Clevr Blends, which makes ubertrendy instant oat milk lattes. It is Meghan’s first public investment.

“This investment is in support of a passionate female entrepreneur who prioritizes building community alongside her business,” the former “Suits” actor said in a statement also shared with HuffPost, endorsing Clevr Blends co-founder and CEO Hannah Mendoza.

“I’m proud to invest in Hannah’s commitment to sourcing ethical ingredients,” Meghan added, “and creating a product that I personally love and has a holistic approach to wellness. I believe in her and I believe in her company.”

CNN Meghan recently made a surprise appearance at CNN's “Heroes: An All-Star Tribute,” followed by an announcement for her new startup venture.

Mendoza acknowledged the duchess in her own statement. “Entrepreneurs need funding, but they also need advisors who care deeply about what they are building,” she said. “I’m grateful to have found both in The Duchess of Sussex — her passion for what we’re creating is palpable, and I couldn’t imagine a more aligned partnership.”

Fortune reported that Meghan reached out to the company, based in Santa Barbara, California, after trying its products.

In addition to Meghan, a megawatt leader on a global stage, Mendoza has garnered a dream endorsement from none other than Oprah Winfrey.

“On the first day of Christmas my neighbor ‘M’ sent to me...a basket of deliciousness! (Yes that M👑),” Oprah wrote Monday on Instagram, alongside a video of her showing off the goods and making an instant latte, which she called “My new drink of choice for the morning and night.”

The media mogul, who lives near Meghan and Prince Harry in Montecito, California, attended the wedding of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex and has regularly spoken in support of the couple.

Oprah and Prince Harry announced last year that they were teaming up for a “dynamic multi-part documentary series that will focus on both mental illness and mental wellness” for Apple TV Plus.

The couple also recently inked a major, multiyear deal with Netflix, which will see them producing films, scripted series, documentaries, features and children’s programming.

Subscribe to HuffPost’s Watching the Royals newsletter for all things Windsor (and beyond).