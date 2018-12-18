Meghan Markle visited a nursing home in Twickenham, England, on Tuesday, just one day after her father gave an interview calling the former “Suits” actress “controlling.”

The Duchess of Sussex visited the Brinsworth House, a nursing home for British entertainers run by the Royal Variety Charity. It was her last outing before joining the royal family for Christmas at Sandringham.

Advertisement

She did not address comments made Monday by her father, Thomas Markle. (The royal family has never commented on his public statements.)

The duchess arrives at the Brinsworth House on Tuesday. Samir Hussein via Getty Images

He told “Good Morning Britain” that his daughter has ”always been a very controlling person ... but she’s never been rude” and said he did not understand “the ghosting.” Markle begged the queen to intervene on his behalf to get his daughter to speak to him.

“I would appreciate anything she can do, and I would think she would want to resolve the family problems,” he said. “All families, royal or otherwise, are the same and should be together at the holidays.”

The duchess did arts and crafts with some of the Brinsworth House residents. WPA Pool via Getty Images

The duchess focused on happier topics during her Tuesday visit to Brinsworth House, where she made crafts and sang with some of the former entertainers who reside there.

Advertisement

She also joked with a resident of the center that she’s “very good” and “very pregnant.”

Meghan, Duchess of Sussex says she’s “very good” . . . very pregnant” as she meets a resident of Brinsworth House (📹 @RoyalReporter ) pic.twitter.com/5F6p2mRvhm — Simon Perry (@SPerryPeoplemag) December 18, 2018

The former actress and her husband, Prince Harry, are expecting their first child sometime in spring 2019, Kensington Palace announced in October.

“Their Royal Highnesses have appreciated all of the support they have received from people around the world since their wedding in May and are delighted to be able to share this happy news with the public,” the palace said.

The duchess speaks to head chef Stuart Jones during her visit to Brinsworth House. WPA Pool via Getty Images

For her Twickenham, England visit, she wore a $550 ash wool coat from the Canadian brand Soia & Kyo with a $1,480 white floral dress from the Brock Collection’s 2019 resort wear presentation.

Advertisement

She paired the look with a low bun, light berry clutch and gray suede slingbacks.

The duchess checked out a sign during her visit to the nursing and care home. WPA Pool via Getty Images