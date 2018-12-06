Getty Images

Meghan Markle was, hands down, one of 2018′s biggest style stars.

The Duchess of Sussex, who officially became a royal in May when she wed Prince Harry (in a beautiful custom Givenchy gown), has her royal style down to a science.

The former “Suits” star has her signature styles and go-tos, like the classic boat neckline and dark colors, but she’s not afraid to break royal convention by wearing crossbody bags or skipping pantyhose.

And much like her royal sister-in-law, Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, she has the clout to increase a brand’s exposure and even make a garment sell out after just one wear. The phenomenon has aptly been dubbed “The Meghan Markle Effect.”

The duchess has worn countless outfits this year, some of which have given us lasting closet envy. From her classic wedding gown to her Australian royal tour looks, take a look back at the royal’s most gorgeous looks of 2018: