Meghan Markle was, hands down, one of 2018′s biggest style stars.
The Duchess of Sussex, who officially became a royal in May when she wed Prince Harry (in a beautiful custom Givenchy gown), has her royal style down to a science.
The former “Suits” star has her signature styles and go-tos, like the classic boat neckline and dark colors, but she’s not afraid to break royal convention by wearing crossbody bags or skipping pantyhose.
And much like her royal sister-in-law, Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, she has the clout to increase a brand’s exposure and even make a garment sell out after just one wear. The phenomenon has aptly been dubbed “The Meghan Markle Effect.”
The duchess has worn countless outfits this year, some of which have given us lasting closet envy. From her classic wedding gown to her Australian royal tour looks, take a look back at the royal’s most gorgeous looks of 2018:
April 21: Self-Portrait
Markle attends the Invictus Games Reception at Australia House in London on April 21.
April 21: Stella McCartney
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex arrive at Royal Albert Hall to attend a star-studded concert to celebrate the queen's 92nd birthday on April 21 in London.
April 23
Prince Harry and the former actress attend the 25th Anniversary Memorial Service to celebrate the life and legacy of Stephen Lawrence at St. Martin-in-the-Fields on April 23 in London.
April 25: Emilia Wickstead
Markle attends an Anzac Day Service of Commemoration and Thanksgiving at Westminster Abbey on April 25.
May 19: Givenchy
Prince Harry and his bride leave St. George's Chapel after their wedding at Windsor Castle on May 19.
May 19: Stella McCartney
The Duchess of Sussex and Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, leave Windsor Castle after their wedding to attend an evening reception at Frogmore House, hosted by Prince Charles, Harry's father, on May 19.
May 22
The duchess attends The Prince of Wales' 70th Birthday Patronage Celebration held at Buckingham Palace on May 22.
June 14: Givenchy
Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, leaves the Storyhouse Chester on June 14 in Chester, England.
June 19: Givenchy
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex during day one of Royal Ascot at Ascot Racecourse.
June 26: Prada
The royals at the Queen's Young Leaders Awards Ceremony at Buckingham Palace on June 26.
July 9: Ralph Lauren
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex depart after attending the christening of Prince Louis at the Chapel Royal, St James's Palace, on July 9 in London.
July 10: Emilia Wickstead
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex attend a Summer Party at the British ambassador's residence at Glencairn House on July 10 in Dublin, Ireland.
July 10: Dior
The duchess joins the royal family to mark the centenary of the Royal Air Force on July 10 in London.
July 17: House of Noni
Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, visits The Nelson Mandela Centenary Exhibition at Southbank Centre on July 17 in London.
July 26: Carolina Herrera
The duchess attends the Sentebale ISPS Handa Polo Cup at the Royal County of Berkshire Polo Club on July 26 in Windsor, England.
Aug. 4: Club Monaco
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex attend the wedding of Charlie Van Straubenzee in Frensham, England.
Aug. 29: Judith & Charles
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex attend a gala performance of "Hamilton" in support of Sentebale at Victoria Palace Theatre on Aug. 29 in London.
Sept. 4: Altuzarra
Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, attends the WellChild awards at Royal Lancaster Hotel on Sept. 4 in London.
Sept. 25: Givenchy
Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, opens "Oceania" at The Royal Academy of Arts on Sept. 25 in London.
Oct. 3: Boss skirt; & Other Stories blouse
The royals depart after visiting the University of Chichester's Engineering and Technology Park on Oct. 3 in Bognor Regis, England.
Oct. 12: Givenchy
Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, arrives ahead of the wedding of Princess Eugenie of York to Jack Brooksbank at Windsor Castle on Oct.12.
Oct. 18: Dion Lee
Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, attends a reception hosted by the Honourable Linda Dessau AC, Governor of Victoria, and Anthony Howard QC at Government House Victoria on Oct. 18 in Melbourne, Australia.
Oct. 19: Martin Grant
The Duchess of Sussex visits Bondi Beach on Oct. 19 in Sydney, Australia.
Oct. 20: Emilia Wickstead
Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, attends the official opening of the extension of the ANZAC Memorial in Hyde Park on Oct. 20 in Sydney.
Oct. 23: Safiyaa
The duke and duchess attend a state dinner hosted by the president of the South Pacific nation Jioji Konrote at the Grand Pacific Hotel on Oct. 23 in Suva, Fiji.
Oct. 24: Figue
The royal couple visit the University of the South Pacific on Oct. 24 in Suva, Fiji.
Oct. 25: Self-Portrait
The duke and duchess arrive at Fua'amotu Airport on Oct. 25 in Nuku'alofa, Tonga.
Oct. 25: Theia
Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, visit the Consular House in NukuÕalofa for a private audience with King Tupou VI and Queen NanasipauÕu on Oct. 25 in Nuku'alofa, Tonga.
Oct. 26: Martin Grant
The Duchess of Sussex visits an exhibition of Tongan handicrafts, mats and tapa cloths at the Fa'onelua Convention Centre on Oct. 26 in Nuku'alofa, Tonga.
Oct. 26: Oscar de la Renta
The duchess attends the Australian Geographic Society Awards to present youth awards to honor the highest achievements in conservation and adventure at the Grand Ballroom, Shangri-La Hotel in Sydney on Oct. 26.
Oct. 28: Gabriela Hearst
The duke and duchess attend a reception at Government House on Oct. 28 in Wellington, New Zealand.
Oct. 31: Antonio Berardi
The former actress arrives at Auckland War Memorial Museum for a reception with Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern on Oct. 31 in Rotorua, New Zealand.
Nov. 19: Safiyaa
Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, and Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, attend The Royal Variety Performance 2018 at London Palladium on Nov. 19.