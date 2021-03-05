Meghan Markle's 'Suits' Co-Star Slams Royal Family For Amplifying Bullying Accusations

“Meghan Markle and I spent the better part of a decade working together on Suits,” Adams, who played Meghan’s on-screen love interest and attended her wedding to Prince Harry, wrote in an impassioned Twitter thread on Friday.

Robert Ascroft/USA Network/NBCU Photo Bank/Getty Patrick J. Adams as his "Suits" character Mike Ross and Meghan Markle as Rachel Zane. Adams posted a lengthy Twitter thread defending his former co-star against allegations of bullying.

“From day one she was an enthusiastic, kind, cooperative, giving, joyful and supportive member of our television family. She remained that person and colleague as fame, prestige and power accrued.”

Adams said that the “Suits” alum has a “deep sense of morality” and a “fierce work ethic.”

“Like the rest of the world, I have watched her navigate the last few years in astonishment,” he said, looking on as she “began the difficult work of trying to find her place in a family dynamic that can at best be described as complicated and at worst, seemingly archaic and toxic.”

All the while, the actor said it “sickened” him “to read the endless racist, slanderous, clickbaiting vitriol spewed in her direction.”

Adams observed that the hatred didn’t stop once Meghan and Harry welcomed their son, Archie.

“On any sort of decent planet that would be a time to stop sharpening the knives and let these two people enjoy the magical early months and years of starting a family. But we don’t live on that planet and instead the hunt continued,” he said.

“It’s OBSCENE that the Royal Family, who’s newest member is currently GROWING INSIDE OF HER, is promoting and amplifying accusations of ‘bullying’ against a woman who herself was basically forced to flea the UK in order protect her family and her own mental health,” Adams wrote.

“This newest chapter and it’s timing is just another stunning example of the shamelessness of a institution that has outlived its relevance, is way overdrawn on credibility and apparently bankrupt of decency,” the actor continued.

“Find someone else to admonish, berate and torment,” Adams wrote. “My friend Meghan is way out of your league.”

After the Times article was published on Tuesday, a spokesperson for Meghan told HuffPost that she “is saddened by this latest attack on her character, particularly as someone who has been the target of bullying herself and is deeply committed to supporting those who have experienced pain and trauma.”

On Wednesday, Buckingham Palace responded to the accusations with an unprecedented statement, saying that it was “very concerned about allegations in The Times following claims made by former staff of The Duke and Duchess of Sussex.”

“Accordingly our HR team will look into the circumstances outlined in the article,” the palace said in a statement shared with HuffPost, adding that it “does not and will not tolerate bullying or harassment in the workplace.” One by one, former colleagues and friends of Meghan have spoken out on social media to defend the duchess:

I worked on a set in Toronto when Meghan was on Suits. The ADs, PAs, and other crew on my show who had also worked with her loved her. LOVED. Set dynamics being what they are... I do not believe this bullying narrative for a microsecond. https://t.co/451hrQB94r — angela harvey (@nationsfilm) March 3, 2021

I have known Meghan for 17 years.

Here’s what she is: kind, strong, open. Here’s what she’s not: “a bully”.

ANY of us who know her, feel the same thing from her broken silence: Relief.

The truth shall set you free. — janina gavankar (@Janina) March 4, 2021

This is Meg. A real person- not a cover story. She is one of my very nearest and dearest. Like all her friends I love her madly.



She is the friend who insists on always hearing the details of your life, your day, your kids life, your kids day, before hers. Always before hers. pic.twitter.com/n7xSR9p3oN — Silver Tree (@silvertree77) March 5, 2021

It’s also possible the Duchess of Sussex is a good person thrust into an unimaginable world. Having spent 3 years working with her in her pre-Duchess days, I saw a warm, kind, caring person. I know nothing of her current situation but she gets the benefit of the doubt in my book. https://t.co/7JD3ig6tws — Jon Cowan (@JonCowan2015) March 3, 2021

The Sussexes spokesperson commented on the timing of the allegations coming out just before Meghan and Harry are due to tell their side of the story in an upcoming interview with Oprah Winfrey.

“It’s no coincidence that distorted several-year-old accusations aimed at undermining The Duchess are being briefed to the British media shortly before she and The Duke are due to speak openly and honestly about their experience of recent years,” the spokesperson told The Times.

It’s unclear if the Duchess of Sussex will address the article’s allegations in some way during her upcoming interview with Oprah, which was taped weeks ago.

The two-hour prime time special will air on Sunday at 8 p.m. on CBS.

