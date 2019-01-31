Meghan Markle Not Coming Back To 'Suits' And Twitter Users Pretend To Be Shocked

The fact that Meghan Markle is no longer pursuing an acting career doesn’t exactly qualify as a scoop, but Twitter users were polite enough to pretend it was.

Aaron Korsh, the creator of “Suits,” admitted to Deadline Monday that the Duchess of Sussex was unlikely to forgo her duties as a royal in order to appear on the show’s final season. Markle played Rachel Zane on the show.

“I would love it, but I think it’s pretty close to zero,” he said, adding that the show is “not currently pursuing asking Meghan to leave her position with the royal family and join us.”

Considering that the Duchess is also pregnant with her first child, Korsh’s admission confirmed what everybody probably already suspected.

However, Twitter users were at least polite enough to pretend to be surprised by the Markle news.

Some people conceded they may have heard rumors Markle’s life has changed.

Yeah, I think she met some guy in Europe and moved in with him or something. — Kobrowsky (@Kobrowsky) January 30, 2019