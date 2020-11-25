“I knew, as I clutched my firstborn child, that I was losing my second,” Meghan said.

The duchess said that “losing a child means carrying an almost unbearable grief, experienced by many but talked about by few.”

“Yet despite the staggering commonality of this pain, the conversation remains taboo, riddled with (unwarranted) shame, and perpetuating a cycle of solitary mourning,” Meghan added. “In the pain of our loss, my husband and I discovered that in a room of 100 women, 10 to 20 of them will have suffered from miscarriage.”