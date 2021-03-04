Supporters Rally Behind Meghan Markle, Call Out Racist Attacks Ahead Of Oprah Interview

Supporters of Meghan Markle are rallying behind her after allegations that she had “bullied” staff were published days ahead of her and Prince Harry’s upcoming interview with Oprah Winfrey.

Meghan said through a spokesperson that she is “saddened by this latest attack on her character,” after The Times of London published an article on Tuesday outlining claims by unnamed employees that the Duchess of Sussex had “humiliated” and “bullied” staff.

The spokesperson suggested that the article was intentionally published this week in an effort to undermine Meghan and Prince Harry, who are set to appear in a highly anticipated two-hour interview special with Winfrey on Sunday at 8 p.m. ET on CBS.

“It’s no coincidence that distorted several-year-old accusations aimed at undermining The Duchess are being briefed to the British media shortly before she and The Duke are due to speak openly and honestly about their experience of recent years,” the spokesperson told The Times in the article published Tuesday.

Celebrities and other supporters of Meghan shared similar sentiments on Twitter.

Many people charged that such wide focus in the media on bullying claims made against Meghan follows a long history of racist tropes in which Black women are perceived as being aggressive. Meghan, who has a Black mother and a white father, has long been the target of racist coverage.

“Strong Black [and] bi-racial women of Black heritage are ALWAYS labelled ‘bully,’” wrote author, activist and lawyer Shola Mos-Shogbamimu.

'Bully' has colour. Strong Black & bi-racial women of Black heritage are ALWAYS labelled 'bully'. That's why Royal Family a.k.a The Firm & British media use it as smear tactic on Meghan Markle. My book #ThisIsWhyIResist explains why. Don't pretend you don't know #OprahMeghanHarry pic.twitter.com/9GTuyQvwV5 — Dr Shola Mos-Shogbamimu (@SholaMos1) March 4, 2021

Author and lawyer Meena Harris, who is Vice President Kamala Harris’ niece, tweeted on Wednesday: “Keep Meghan Markle’s name out of your damn mouth. You are racist.”

Keep Meghan Markle's name out of your damn mouth. You are racist. — Meena Harris (@meenaharris) March 3, 2021

Just added the Oprah interview to my calendar as an ALL-DAY EVENT — Meena Harris (@meenaharris) March 3, 2021

Meghan Markle has been attacked by elements of the media ever since she first dare appear on the Royal scene, esp from white men like #PiersMorgan & anti-feminist white female journalists. What is her crime, exactly? Does she roll with paedophiles? 100% misogynoir. #MeghanMarkle — Bernardine Evaristo (@BernardineEvari) March 4, 2021

The thing about this Meghan Markle news is that Black women who aren't subservient enough for white folks and have an ounce of audacity are *always* tone policed by labeling them a bully, mean, disrespectful, etc.



Ask me how I know. — Dr. Nicki Washington (@dr_nickiw) March 3, 2021

“Bad Feminist” author Roxane Gay addressed the allegations published about Meghan this week, and the Sussexes’ decision to step back from the royal family last year, on Twitter on Wednesday: “Those British papers really cannot tolerate that Prince Harry loves a Black woman.”

“He was right to leave,” she continued. “I don’t even think it was a hard decision. They will never ever stop trying to tear Meghan apart. It’s absolutely grotesque.”

Those British papers really cannot tolerate that Prince Harry loves a black woman. He was right to leave. I don’t even think it was a hard decision. They will never ever stop trying to tear Meghan apart. It’s absolutely grotesque. — roxane gay (@rgay) March 3, 2021

And for his family to question that decision, and do all these passive aggressive things to try and get ahead of the Oprah interview. To punish him for protecting his wife and babies. Smh. It’s a shame. I know they are fine but I feel for them nonetheless. — roxane gay (@rgay) March 3, 2021

Buckingham Palace released an eyebrow-raising statement on Wednesday, noting that its HR team will “look into the circumstances outlined” in the Times article.

The article highlighted a bullying complaint made in October 2018 by Jason Knauf, who previously worked as a communications secretary for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

Meghan’s supporters criticized the publication and other British media after The Times reported this week that the duchess had worn earrings sent as a wedding gift from Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman. (The Biden administration released an intelligence report on Friday finding that the crown prince was responsible for the killing of Washington Post journalist Jamal Khashoggi in October 2018.)

As opposed to the ethical sources of all other royal jewels https://t.co/8a6XPlXsZA — Bolu Babalola (@BeeBabs) March 3, 2021

can you believe Meghan Markle wore earrings from a country we’re still selling arms to — Ava-Santina (@AvaSantina) March 3, 2021

If you’re still not convinced that we live in a misogynistic society that gaslights women in the media, just look at the response to Ant Middleton losing his job compared to the attitude towards Meghan Markle wearing *earrings* 🙃 — Jessica Davies (@_JessicaDavies) March 4, 2021

she should've been a true royal and only wore unethical jewelry stolen thru colonization — Steadman™ (@AsteadWesley) March 3, 2021

Some people who had worked with Meghan — a former star on TV series “Suits” — shared their positive experiences with the former actor on Twitter.

Angela Harvey tweeted on Wednesday that she had worked on the set of “Suits,” and that crew members who worked with Meghan “loved her.”

“LOVED,” she added. “Set dynamics being what they are ... I do not believe this bullying narrative for a microsecond.”

I worked on a set in Toronto when Meghan was on Suits. The ADs, PAs, and other crew on my show who had also worked with her loved her. LOVED. Set dynamics being what they are... I do not believe this bullying narrative for a microsecond. https://t.co/451hrQB94r — angela harvey (@nationsfilm) March 3, 2021

It’s also possible the Duchess of Sussex is a good person thrust into an unimaginable world. Having spent 3 years working with her in her pre-Duchess days, I saw a warm, kind, caring person. I know nothing of her current situation but she gets the benefit of the doubt in my book. https://t.co/7JD3ig6tws — Jon Cowan (@JonCowan2015) March 3, 2021

I have known Meghan for 17 years.

Here’s what she is: kind, strong, open. Here’s what she’s not: “a bully”.

ANY of us who know her, feel the same thing from her broken silence: Relief.

The truth shall set you free. — janina gavankar (@Janina) March 4, 2021

Actor Janina Gavankar tweeted on Thursday that she has known Meghan for 17 years, calling the duchess “kind, strong, open.”

Celebrities and other Twitter users have joined in to rally behind Meghan:

Do y’all find yourselves getting mad as HELL every time they talk sideways about the Duchess Meghan? — Chance The Rapper (@chancetherapper) March 3, 2021

i will be on time for meghan and harry’s interview with oprah — king crissle (@crissles) March 1, 2021

The timing of these “bullying allegations” feels incredibly suspect given that they just *happened* to drop the same week as Harry and Meghan’s Oprah interview. — Nikita Gill (@nktgill) March 3, 2021

Final thought for now. In light of the racism Meghan's faced in Britain, the fact that she's revealing all to Oprah - a Black, powerful woman - across the river is poetic. — Nadine White (@Nadine_Writes) March 3, 2021