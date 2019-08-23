Meghan Markle knows exactly what her fans want to see.

The Duchess of Sussex gave followers a behind-the-scenes look at her new capsule clothing collection in a candid Instagram story on the Sussex Royal account on Wednesday.

The charitable clothing line is a partnership between four brands (Marks & Spencer, John Lewis, Jigsaw and Misha Nonoo) and will benefit the duchess’s royal patronage Smart Works, which helps unemployed women by providing interview coaching and work-appropriate wardrobes.

In the sweet clip, Meghan smiles and giggles after surprising the women who were coming in to pose for the shoot. The video is set to the 1977 song “Lovely Day” by Bill Withers.

Dressed fairly casually in a blue shirt, jeans and heels, the former “Suits” actress also helped style the women for the shoot.

#SussexRoyal have posted a behind the scenes preview of the recent promotional shoot for Duchess Meghan’s upcoming @SmartWorksHQ capsule collection (in partnership with @jlandpartners, @InsideJigsaw, @mishanonoo and @marksandspencer). More details coming soon! pic.twitter.com/U2mWnA2rAF — Omid Scobie (@scobie) August 21, 2019

Meghan announced her clothing line in the September issue of British Vogue that she guest edited.

“For each item purchased by a customer, one is donated to charity,” Meghan wrote in the editor’s letter for the magazine. “Not only does this allow us to be part of each other’s story, it reminds us we are in it together.”

The duchess made her first public appearance as patron of the charity in January, just after Kensington Palace announced she would also become patron of the National Theatre, the Association of Commonwealth Universities, and the international animal welfare charity Mayhew.

Clodagh Kilcoyne / Reuters Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, smiles during her visit at Smart Works charity in West London in January.

CLODAGH KILCOYNE via Getty Images Meghan picks out clothes with Patsy Wardally during her visit to Smart Works at St. Charles Hospital.

WPA Pool via Getty Images Meghan chats with Wardally as they pick out clothes.

The candid Instagram story was a bit of good press for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, who have been criticized for reportedly taking four private flights in 11 days, despite regularly touting a message of conservationism and environmentalism.

Many celebrity friends of the couple, including Ellen DeGeneres and Elton John, jumped to their defense.

“Portia and I met Prince Harry and Meghan in England to talk about their work on wildlife conservation,” DeGeneres tweeted alongside a photo of the couple on Monday.

“They were the most down-to-earth, compassionate people. Imagine being attacked for everything you do, when all you’re trying to do is make the world better,” the comedian said.

Portia and I met Prince Harry and Meghan in England to talk about their work on wildlife conservation. They were the most down-to-earth, compassionate people. Imagine being attacked for everything you do, when all you’re trying to do is make the world better. pic.twitter.com/226pRO1fj1 — Ellen DeGeneres (@TheEllenShow) August 19, 2019

