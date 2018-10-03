Meghan Markle's Green Leather Look Is A Royal Win

Meghan Markle doesn’t need to tone down her style now that she’s a royal.

The former “Suits” actress rocked a bold look during a Wednesday visit to Sussex with Prince Harry.

She paired a $99 dark green silk blouse by And Other Stories with a $595 green lambskin leather skirt by Hugo Boss for her outfit. She added a cream Giorgio Armani coat with suede heels, according to People. The Duchess of Sussex also wore her hair up in what’s become one of her trademark buns.

Her look is both daring (for a royal) and subtle, all at the same time.

Samir Hussein via Getty Images Meghan, Duchess of Sussex departs from the University of Chichester's Engineering and Digital Technology Park during an official visit to Sussex on Oct. 3.

Neil Mockford via Getty Images Holding flowers from a royal fan.

During the visit, Harry traded in his usual navy suit for a gray one with a crisp white shirt.

Samir Hussein via Getty Images The Duke and Duchess of Sussex take on ... Sussex.

He also shared a sweet moment with a dog during the visit.

DANIEL LEAL-OLIVAS via Getty Images Too cute!

Harry and Meghan are on their first official joint visit to Sussex together. Queen Elizabeth II gave the two the titles of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex to the couple on the day of the royal wedding, May 19.

During their tour of Sussex, the newlyweds met royal fans, stopped by an animation workshop at the University of Chichester, listened to the university’s orchestra and even saw a recently discovered copy of the Declaration of Independence, according to Kensington Palace.

🔎 Taking a closer look at the Sussex copy of the Declaration of Independence, a rare copy of the American Declaration of Independence – and one of only two in existence that was discovered in 2016 #RoyalVisitSussex pic.twitter.com/1lueajUbjp — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) October 3, 2018

They will also visit a youth center and a rape crisis service.

The two have a lot of major events coming up, as they’ll attend Princess Eugenie’s wedding on Oct. 12.

Just a few days later, Harry and Meghan will head Down Under for a tour of Sydney and Melbourne in Australia, Nadi in Fiji, Nuku’alofa in Tonga and Auckland and Wellington in New Zealand from Oct. 16 to Oct. 31.