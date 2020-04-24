Meghan Markle's Privacy Case Against Tabloid Publisher Begins

The Duchess of Sussex is being represented by David Sherborne, a lawyer specializing in privacy, confidentiality and defamation who previously represented the late Princess Diana.

Associated Newspapers defended its actions in January, saying that unnamed friends of Meghan were interviewed for a People magazine article about her father and that Thomas Markle should be given the chance to give his side. The company has denied any wrongdoing and vowed to vigorously defend itself.

At Friday’s hearing, the Mail on Sunday reportedly objected to allegations that it “acted dishonestly” in printing the letter, which was written three months after the May 2018 royal wedding.

Documents submitted to London’s High Court earlier in the week revealed text messages from the Duke and Duchess of Sussex showing their attempts to contact Thomas Markle in the days leading up to their wedding.

Markle ended up not attending the wedding or walking his daughter down the aisle. He claimed to have had a heart attack and it was discovered that he collaborated with paparazzi to stage photographs.

Meghan’s legal team said that tabloids humiliated her father and contributed to the division in their relationship. The two haven’t spoken since before the wedding.